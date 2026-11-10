Keralam maritime board order asking other-districts houseboats to leave draws mixed reactions

ALAPPUZHA: The Kerala Maritime Board’s decision to direct houseboats registered in other districts to leave Alappuzha within 15 days has divided operators. The board has also directed the port officer to seize vessels found operating without proper authorisation.

The order brings the spotlight back on the long-standing dispute over the operation of houseboats in Vembanad lake and adjoining backwaters, where a large number of vessels hold registrations issued by different port offices.

As per the November 4 order issued by maritime administrator Dr Rathan U Khelkar, houseboats and other motorised inland vessels must operate strictly within the geographical limits and operational areas specified in their respective survey certificates.

Vessels found in violation will be served notices and taken into custody. The board also directed boats registered outside Alappuzha to leave the district within 15 days.

The Kerala Houseboat Owners’ Federation welcomed the fiat, saying it would help bring order to an increasingly congested waterway.

“With the suspension of fresh registrations in Alappuzha, several operators approached other port offices, obtained registrations, built houseboats and began services in Vembanad lake and adjoining areas. Many vessels have been operating in violation of regulations,” said federation president G Venugopal.

Parameswaran P S, a houseboat operator, said the restrictions were intended to regulate vessel density and curb pollution in the lake. However, he alleged unlicensed boats continued to operate in violation of norms.