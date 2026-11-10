Keralam: Political parties beat retreat as cyber warriors take their ‘battle’ too far

KOZHIKODE: Congress leaders in Keralam were bewildered when they came across a post on the state unit’s official X account early last month criticising the Chief Justice of India.

Red-faced party bosses immediately asked the social-media wing to delete the comment on the chief justice of India (CJI). While referring to protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar, the CJI had earlier observed that law and order does not fall within his domain.

The KPCC leadership tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court, which initiated contempt proceedings against the party and took action against its person in charge of social media.

It was just one of several incidents where overzealous cyber troopers based in Keralam have become an embarrassment for political parties and organisations.

They are the selfless (sometimes faceless) members who spend their time and energy almost 24 hours a day to defend their organisations and mount attacks on their rivals through online channels. All political parties have utilised the services of cyber warriors at one point or the other. And this places parties at risk of occasional reckless interventions.

Senior CPM leaders, including former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary M V Govindan, were forced to intervene to rein in party sympathisers who targeted actor Mammootty.

On October 28, leaders of the party’s youth fronts, the DYFI and the SFI, called on the actor and released photos and videos of the visit on Facebook. Pro-CPM cyber handles were unhappy with the DYFI leadership for posing for pictures with someone who, according to them, insulted the party’s Wayanad district secretary K Rafeeq.

They recalled how Mammootty ‘offended’ Rafeeq during the former’s visit to houses constructed for Wayand landslide victims in March 2026.