Keralam: Regulatory hurdle delays GNA power deal

KOCHI: Though the state government initially favoured power purchase from GNA Energy, the authorities decided to hold the decision considering regulatory issues, according to sources. As GNA Energy offered 500 MW round-the-clock power at Rs 8.645 per unit, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission may not okay the proposal as the state has excess power during daytime. Besides, top officials at KSEB say GNA Energy does not possess licence for power trading.

The All India Power Discom Association had approached the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission in August complaining against violation of norms by Over the Counter (OTC) platforms like New Age Markets in Electricity Pvt Ltd and GNA Energy.

The guidelines do not authorise OTC platforms to operate bidding, matching, auction, clearing or settlement mechanisms similar to power traders or exchanges. However, these two platforms allegedly entered into short term power purchase deals with Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur. The Discom Association has demanded a regulatory audit and compliance review of the OTC platforms. It is alleged that GNA Energy approached the government directly hiding the fact it lacked power trading licence.

Power situation manageable

A senior KSEB official said the situation is manageable now as power consumption has declined due to intermittent rain. Peak hour demand hovers around 4,800 MW and the state is able to bridge the gap of 600 MW by purchasing power from the Day Ahead Market and Real Time Market.