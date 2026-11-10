Keralam: 'Renewal of existing bar licences a distinct case'

KOCHI: The state government has informed the Kerala High Court that a new FL-3 licence cannot be granted to a hotel that does not have a valid star classification. However, it submitted that the renewal of an existing bar licence for a hotel that had already secured the requisite star classification and had applied for reclassification was a distinct situation.

The government further stated that bar licences in the state are granted to hotels based on the star classification awarded by the ministry of tourism. The affidavit stated that the reclassification application was pending as the inspection by the competent authority had not been completed.

It added that the renewal of an existing licence, subject to verification of the relevant documents, was an interim administrative arrangement and did not amount to permanent approval or the grant of a fresh classification.

The minimum requirement for a hotel to obtain a bar licence is a three-star classification, which prescribes a substantive baseline of infrastructure and services.

The affidavit also stated that Keralam has the highest number of star-rated hotels in the country, particularly a substantial number of five-star hotels. As of March 31, there were 905 bar hotels functioning in the state. Every year, approximately 150 to 200 hotels require reclassification.

Delays in the reclassification process occur due to the time taken by the inspecting authority to complete the procedure. Non-renewal of existing licences merely on account of such delays would adversely affect the tourism industry, the state’s economy and the employment sector, the government said in the affidavit.