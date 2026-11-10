Keralam unveils COKPIT 2027: Kochi set to host global aviation GCC summit

KOCHI: Keralam’s Minister for Industries, IT, AI and Future Technologies P K Kunhalikutty on Monday unveiled the logo and website of COKPIT 2027, a global aviation GCC leadership summit to be organised by Infopark early next year in an initiative to position Kochi as a preferred destination for global capability centres (GCCs) of aviation technology companies.

The curtain-raiser function was held at Le Meridien in the presence of Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil. The two-day summit is slated to be held at Grand Hyatt, Kochi, on January 28 and 29, 2027. The invitation-only event is expected to bring together top executives and global delivery heads from more than 25 leading airlines across the Gulf, Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Americas, besides India.

The summit aims to showcase Kochi as a suitable location for airlines seeking to establish their next-generation AI, data, product management and digital operations centres. As multinational companies increasingly look beyond major metropolitan centres to establish operations in high-growth Tier-II cities such as Kochi, Keralam aims to attract 150 GCCs by 2031.