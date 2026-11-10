Keralam's Tiruvalla girl bags triple Asian gold

PATHANAMTHITTA: A chessboard was all it took to spark a journey that would eventually take Sharon Rachel Aby to the international stage. For the 17-year-old, a wheelchair has never been a barrier to pursuing her dreams. Driven by an extraordinary passion for chess and a determination to excel, the young player has brought laurels to the country by winning three gold medals at the fourth Asian Chess Championship for Players with Disabilities held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, from October 30 to November 7.

Sharon clinched gold medals in the Under-20 girls’ Rapid, Blitz and Classical categories, making a remarkable clean sweep. Her achievement was part of India’s impressive performance at the continental championship. A Class XII student of Spartan Matriculation School, Mogappair, Sharon has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and uses a wheelchair.

But her physical condition has never diminished her enthusiasm for chess, nor her determination to compete at the highest level. “Chess entered my life quite accidentally, as a pastime during family conversations,” Sharon told TNIE.“My father, who played chess during his college days, introduced me to the game as a recreational activity.”

However, he soon found himself on the losing side as Sharon began picking up the nuances of the game. What started as a casual family pastime gradually developed into a serious sporting pursuit. “Recognising my interest and aptitude for the game, my parents began taking me to local chess tournaments,” she said.