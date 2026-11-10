Keralam's Tiruvalla girl bags triple Asian gold

PATHANAMTHITTA: A chessboard was all it took to spark a journey that would eventually take Sharon Rachel Aby to the international stage. For the 17-year-old, a wheelchair has never been a barrier to pursuing her dreams. Driven by an extraordinary passion for chess and a determination to excel, the young player has brought laurels to the country by winning three gold medals at the fourth Asian Chess Championship for Players with Disabilities held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, from October 30 to November 7.
Sharon clinched gold medals in the Under-20 girls’ Rapid, Blitz and Classical categories, making a remarkable clean sweep. Her achievement was part of India’s impressive performance at the continental championship. A Class XII student of Spartan Matriculation School, Mogappair, Sharon has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and uses a wheelchair.
But her physical condition has never diminished her enthusiasm for chess, nor her determination to compete at the highest level. “Chess entered my life quite accidentally, as a pastime during family conversations,” Sharon told TNIE.“My father, who played chess during his college days, introduced me to the game as a recreational activity.”
However, he soon found himself on the losing side as Sharon began picking up the nuances of the game. What started as a casual family pastime gradually developed into a serious sporting pursuit. “Recognising my interest and aptitude for the game, my parents began taking me to local chess tournaments,” she said.
Over the past five years, Sharon has participated in several national and international competitions, earning valuable experience and recognition through her consistent performances.
She won gold at the second Asian Chess Championship for Players with Disabilities in 2024, in the Classical category, which was the only category conducted that edition. In 2025, the championship was held in the Philippines, but India had no representation there. She returned to the continental stage in the 2026 edition and made an even bigger impact, becoming the only player to win gold in all three categories.
“The expenses involved in travelling and competing abroad are quite high. Scholarships, better financial incentives, awards and recognition from the government would help,” Sharon said. Despite the challenges, she remains focused on her ambition of becoming a Grandmaster.