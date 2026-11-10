Kochi airport lounge bar licence scrapped

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after removing Seeram Sambasiva Rao as excise commissioner, the government cancelled the bar licence granted to the air lounge bar in Terminal 3 at Kochi airport during his tenure. The latest order by Additional Excise Commissioner R Jayasankar, who holds the excise commissioner charge, said the applicant can request refund of the Rs 2 lakh it paid for the licence.

Excise Minister M Liju had sought an explanation from Rao over two lounge licence applications. Liju had said the department granted bar licences even after the government said decisions must await its new liquor policy. In his explanation, Rao had said the excise commissioner had the power to grant FL-7 licences since 2011 without prior government approval. These licences were meant only for genuine passengers in airport transit lounges. He said he did not issue the final licence certificate for the latest application after the government’s stand became clear.

On the day he was removed, Rao had recommended a vigilance probe against joint excise commissioner S Vinod and deputy commissioner Ajay for alleged bribery. He had also complained that the transfers of 32 officers were carried out in consultation with service associations and the minister’s office, without his approval.