KSRTC’s business plans—private trucks, freight services

KANNUR: Transport Minister C P John has said there is no need for concern over KSRTC’s decision to lease private buses, stating that the arrangement would benefit both the corporation and vehicle owners while helping expand public transport services. He was speaking after receiving a cheque for Rs 45 lakh, allocated from the Asset Development Fund of MLA T O Mohanan for purchasing a bus for the Kannur KSRTC depot.

John said that under the leasing arrangement, private buses are provided to KSRTC at a rate of Rs 50 per km. Vehicle owners will bear the expenses for fuel and maintenance.

The scheme was designed to be mutually beneficial, enabling KSRTC to add more buses to its fleet without having to purchase all the vehicles directly. Any individual or organisation, including cooperative societies, could purchase buses and lease them to KSRTC under the scheme.

He also said the corporation is planning to lease trucks from private owners to expand its operations into courier and freight transport and generate additional revenue. The initiative is expected to help KSRTC diversify its services and generate additional income through the transportation of goods. John said the main aim of the Priyadarshini free travel scheme was to empower women rather than simply provide financial relief.

Currently, 67% of KSRTC buses in the state operate under Priyadarshini scheme and tens of thousands of women use it every day, John said. He said the KSRTC depot and bus stand in Kannur will undergo a comprehensive, modern-standard renovation.