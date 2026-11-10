‘No longer a Malabar party’: IUML points to its growing southern base

MALAPPURAM: The IUML leadership believes the party has successfully established its organisational strength in southern Keralam, moving beyond its traditional Malabar stronghold, with the massive turnout at the Muslim Youth League’s (MYL) state conference in Kochi reflecting this growth.

The participation of thousands of workers from southern districts in the three-day conference has reinforced the party’s assessment that its organisational efforts have translated into a wider grassroots presence across the state.

Following the local body elections, the IUML has continued its efforts to consolidate its presence in southern Keralam through booth-level activities, membership drives and organisational restructuring. The selection of Alappuzha-based leader C Shyam Sundar as a party vice-president was also part of this strategy. The party is now looking to build on the organisational gains ahead of the next major election.

Addressing the conference, IUML general secretary P M A Salam said the party’s performance in the recent local body elections reflected its growing strength. “Looking at the seat tally from the last local body elections, the CPM won 48% of the seats it contested, while the Congress won 46%. The League, however, secured victory in 79.9% of the seats contested. This is a period when the party is growing stronger in southern districts. The level of public participation in this conference is clear evidence of that,” he said.

MYL state president Panakkad Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal told TNIE that the participation of workers from across southern Keralam reflected the organisational work carried out by the party over the past few years.