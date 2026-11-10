Sailor’s video goes viral on Instagram; Kochi Marina to get major makeover

KOCHI: Finally, Kochi’s International Marina, located on the eastern coast of Bolgatty Island adjoining the Bolgatty Palace in Ernakulam district, got the attention that it needed.

A video on the sorry state of the international marina uploaded on Instagram by 28-year-old sailor, Amrutha Jayachandran, caught the attention of Chief Minister V D Satheesan. The video went viral, garnering more than 194K views.

Taking note of her call for urgent measures to make the Marina a happening place, the CM said he would direct the relevant departments to study the feasibility of her suggestions and implement the same. According to Amrutha, who is very passionate about sailing, the Kochi Marina is the only one in the entire country.

“But it’s in a sorry state, invaded by weeds and left to the vagaries of nature due to lack of proper upkeep and use. This is not how marinas in other countries look. The marinas, be it in Thailand or western countries, are hubs of activity,” she told TNIE.

She said it is heartbreaking to see such an important infrastructure going to waste.

“It is also sad to know that, other than those in the sailing circles, Malayalees are in general unaware of the sport called sailing. I even got many comments pointing out that sailing is an illegal activity!” said Amrutha.

However, sailing is an activity enjoyed by nearly all in the western countries, even in South East Asian nations, she added.