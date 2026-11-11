CM Satheesan defends retreat from proposed GNA deal; says no immediate need to buy power

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has sought to distance himself from the controversy over the proposed power purchase from GNA Energy, maintaining that he did not yield to pressure from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to sign an agreement amid warnings of imminent load shedding.

Admitting that the government is not proceeding with the GNA deal for now, Satheesan said the current power situation did not warrant an immediate purchase. He, however, maintained that the state would need to procure electricity in the coming months and that the government would opt for the cheapest available source.

“There was not even an order. Not even an agreement. Nothing was there. Without an agreement, without an order, how can we withdraw from an agreement?” he asked in response to queries at a post-Cabinet media briefing.

The chief minister said the file forwarded to him by the Electricity Minister contained two options — power from Himachal Pradesh at Rs 14.50 per unit and from GNA at Rs 8.63-Rs 8.90. "Though GNA was the cheaper option, the government sought an assessment of the immediate requirement before proceeding," he clarified.