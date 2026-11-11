COBWEB OF LIFE

“When I am painting, my mind gets inundated with several thoughts. It’s very interesting how the image unfolds while we are in the process of creating it,” he explains.



However, Minon adds, he never has to take much time to finish a work. The largest frame, ‘The Holy Gamble’, he explains, was created, drawing from the socio-political happenings of the present times.



“Here Kathakali is used to render the gambling scene in the ‘Mahabharata’, where Yudhishtira gambles away his entire country to Duryodhana. This was created during the second term of the BJP government. It shows the map of India around the central figures as they slowly gamble away each portion of their country. We can see several elements in the picture. For example, the cows, who are part of the game without being aware. It is meant to be a reflection of our society, which is completely oblivious to the games happening around us,” Minon explains.



According to him, the philosophy behind the bright colours is very simple — use it all, and find beauty in accidental ‘mistakes’ as well.

“Even as a child, I would use all the colours I had on hand to draw something as simple as a sky. Even when it mixes on its own, I do not see it as a mistake; it is beautiful as it is.”