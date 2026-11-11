COBWEB OF LIFE

It’s like a spiderweb. A web that has been woven meticulously, in all hues and shapes, reflecting many facets of a life so far.
Artist Minon’s exhibition at Durbar Hall in Kochi is aptly titled. Njan(self) - Marala (a spider-web) or ‘Njarala’, reflecting the core philosophy of his paintings.
There are 27 canvases at the exhibition, a product of six years of his life, memories and emotions that travelled through him over the years.
Canvases, huge and small, project a vibrant life in shades of blue, green and red, all swirling together to tell a tale. Pensive humans, faces stark with emotions and blankness, in harmony and in solitude, dogs, hens, crows, cows — all are entwined inside each frame.
The bold brushstrokes and thick coats of paint make anyone take a moment to pause and seek what it tries to say.
In one deep red canvas, you see a group of human forms muddled together with a burning fire in the background. Another one has several people submerged under flooded water.
Theyyams, resplendent in red, emerge in stark contrast from a lush green forest in another one of his works.
“These are the products of many experiences I lived through. Influence from the books I read, conversations with my friends, my love and so on. What emerged in my subconscious has slowly seeped into the canvas,” says Minon, who has been pursuing art since he was eight.
The works reflect the interiors of a pensive artist and his battle with the personal and the political, but all conveyed in beautiful, bright frames.
He paints yearnings for a love unseen, separated by a pandemic. Here, the love becomes a reflection of the self, driven by imagination. In another, he depicts babies, driven by the cries of unknown babies and little children murdered in a faraway land. That juxtaposition comes across vividly in several of his works.
“When I am painting, my mind gets inundated with several thoughts. It’s very interesting how the image unfolds while we are in the process of creating it,” he explains.
However, Minon adds, he never has to take much time to finish a work. The largest frame, ‘The Holy Gamble’, he explains, was created, drawing from the socio-political happenings of the present times.
“Here Kathakali is used to render the gambling scene in the ‘Mahabharata’, where Yudhishtira gambles away his entire country to Duryodhana. This was created during the second term of the BJP government. It shows the map of India around the central figures as they slowly gamble away each portion of their country. We can see several elements in the picture. For example, the cows, who are part of the game without being aware. It is meant to be a reflection of our society, which is completely oblivious to the games happening around us,” Minon explains.
According to him, the philosophy behind the bright colours is very simple — use it all, and find beauty in accidental ‘mistakes’ as well.
“Even as a child, I would use all the colours I had on hand to draw something as simple as a sky. Even when it mixes on its own, I do not see it as a mistake; it is beautiful as it is.”
His art, Minion says, is a direct reflection of his unconventional upbringing — homeschooling and the freedom to be non-conforming.
“From childhood, my parents had provided us with an environment where there was no responsibility to be an artist, to paint well, or to paint at all. We were absolutely free to explore our style, without the weight of proving anything. I think I am still like a child when it comes to art, counting the number of chickens in the backyard to show them right in the paper. The urge to show the world, as I see it,” he says.
The 26-year-old, who is an award-winning actor as well, will be starring in the upcoming Tom Emmatty film ‘Perunnaal’.
Balancing many crafts in life, his key philosophy is seeing the world with equal space for all living beings.
“I had lived all my life, being out of the system, but many times, yearned to be included. For me, the world is a better space where every being is included. Only then does it feel balanced and beautiful,” he says.
The exhibition concludes on November 11.