Devices reuse ban to make dialysis, angioplasty costlier in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government health schemes such as Medisep and Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) will become unviable if a nationwide ban on reusing single-use medical devices is enforced strictly, doctors have warned. Keralam, with its large population of dialysis and heart patients, stands to be among the worst hit, they pointed out.

The ban, imposed by the directorate general of health services (DGHS) across public and private hospitals, has triggered strong opposition over escalating treatment costs and operational viability. Doctors argued that regulated reuse of select devices, under scientifically validated protocols, could help keep critical procedures affordable without compromising patient safety.

According to them, barring the reuse of items such as guidewires, balloons and catheters in cardiology, nephrology, oncology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, and neurosurgery would push costs beyond the reach of ordinary patients and the current health insurance schemes could not cover it.

Dr R C Sreekumar, president of the Vascular Society of India, said dialysis is already unaffordable for many in the state, and costs would double again, leading to denial of treatment. Around half of the patients, he claimed, cannot afford dialysis even now. “A good-quality wire can be used five or six times and a good balloon three to four times. Many hospitals already bill around 70% of the cost for the first case and 30% for the second, while some don’t bill the second case at all. The ban would hurt the middle and lower middle classes the most.” Dr Sreekumar said.

Western countries, he noted, permit reuse under mandated processes, inclusive of separate registers, labelling and completed sterilisation, and even the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) does not insist on single use but on proper reuse. Several medical bodies have taken up the matter with the Centre.