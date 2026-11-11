Ethanol test to be expanded to three more districts in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inspections to quantify the level of ethanol content in petrol do not seem to end in the state, as the civil supplies department is planning to carry out the same procedures in three more districts.

A preliminary decision has been taken to collect samples from Alappuzha, Idukki and Wayanad on Thursday. The move comes after Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob’s directive to inspect fuel pumps in rural areas too, sources said. While the samples will be collected from pumps in rural, coastal and hilly areas, the details of the pumps where inspection will be held have not yet been decided, officials said.

“Most of the fuel pumps where the examination was conducted were within city limits, where stock movement takes place regularly. By bringing those from the rural areas too under our scanner, we will get an overall picture to identify if any foul attempts are being made considering the geographical conditions,” top officials said.

The districts were identified based on different terrains, rather than the number of complaints and allegations which came up from the area.