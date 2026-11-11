Giving back to the ‘vayanashalas’

Local libraries, or ‘vayanashalas’, were once the reading hubs of Keralam. They nurtured a culture that took people from basic literacy to intellectual pursuits.



But changing times and technological advances have steadily eroded the reading habit. Now a humble initiative hopes to turn the tide by taking books back to communities, particularly the younger generation.



Titled ‘Vayanaayanam’, the initiative was launched by Dr Ramesh Kumar, Malayalam faculty member at Dhanyavachapuram Government Girls’ High School, and his wife, Dr Binishma V P, a Malayalam teacher at Venganur Government Model School in Thiruvananthapuram.



Their three-phase project began in June, with the first phase completed and the second nearing completion.