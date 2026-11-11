Giving back to the ‘vayanashalas’

Local libraries, or ‘vayanashalas’, were once the reading hubs of Keralam. They nurtured a culture that took people from basic literacy to intellectual pursuits.
But changing times and technological advances have steadily eroded the reading habit. Now a humble initiative hopes to turn the tide by taking books back to communities, particularly the younger generation.
Titled ‘Vayanaayanam’, the initiative was launched by Dr Ramesh Kumar, Malayalam faculty member at Dhanyavachapuram Government Girls’ High School, and his wife, Dr Binishma V P, a Malayalam teacher at Venganur Government Model School in Thiruvananthapuram.
Their three-phase project began in June, with the first phase completed and the second nearing completion.
The couple had earlier undertaken school projects such as ‘Grandhashalayilekku Oru Theerthayathra’, taking students on visits to traditional libraries. These visits, however, exposed a recurring problem.
Several neighbourhood libraries had inadequate facilities and book collections.
That realisation led to ‘Vayanaayanam’, conceived with the support of a team of trustees, including a 90-year-old retired teacher named Velukutty Pillai.
“Our child, too, participates in the initiative. It is like nurturing a generation that understands the value of books,” says Binishma.
The first phase involved distributing books, including titles authored by the couple and published by institutions such as the Kerala Bhasha Institute, Priyadarshini Publications and Maitri Publications, to 50 local libraries. T
“The 50 libraries we covered ranged from Muthukuzhi in a tribal hamlet to Pulluvila on the coastal Poovar stretch, and from Kaliyikkavila to Balaramapuram. We involve local representatives to ensure accountability,” says Ramesh, adding that the exercise has helped revive interest in libraries that had begun losing their vitality.
The couple funded the book distribution from their own resources. “Every month, we set aside a small portion of our salaries for this purpose,” says Binishma.
The second phase seeks to give books languishing on private bookshelves a new lease of life by redirecting them to neighbourhood libraries across Keralam.
The response has been encouraging, with contributions arriving from almost all districts. A well-wisher from Ernakulam sent books by courier, while others reached them from as far away as Kasaragod. Former chief secretary K Jayakumar also donated some of his books.
“This process extends the life of a book. The second phase is therefore meant both for readers in the less accessible corners of Kerala and for books that might otherwise slowly fade away,” says Ramesh.
The third phase aims to take reading beyond libraries and into households by collaborating with collectives such as Kudumbashree. The proposed programme, Vayanashree, will use self-help group networks to encourage families to make reading part of their everyday lives. A proposal seeking technical support from the government has also been prepared.
“When children are increasingly hooked to screens, bringing reading back into family culture is imperative,” says the couple.
For now, their immediate target is to collect at least 10,000 books from people willing to share their personal collections and distribute them among libraries across the state, particularly those in remote areas with limited access to reading material.
Libraries in Kollam, Kochi and Kottayam have already approached them with requests for books.
“We will take good care of the books. This is not about dumping books; it is about turning private property into a public resource. Something that can benefit generations and nurture a culture of intellectual growth,” the couple say.