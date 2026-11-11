Keralam: Hale and hearty, infant gets back ‘home’ after months of uncertainty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arrival of a nine-month-old baby girl at the Kerala State Child Welfare Council’s facility in Thiruvananthapuram was no ordinary homecoming. She was welcomed with warmth, and the moment celebrated, as she had arrived after fighting for her life. The council has received more than a thousand children over the years, but unlike others, the authorities had been waiting for this infant for more than eight months.

For this little girl is different as her journey was uncertain, given her premature birth at 23 weeks. She weighed just 810g.

“She was surrendered by her mother at the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Once we came to know about the development, we took the responsibility to treat her and appointed a staff member at the hospital to take care of the child. For seven months, she was on a ventilator at the hospital. Though we hadn’t seen her then, we were all hopeful that she would return to life,” said G L Arun Gopi, the general secretary of Child Welfare Council.

Born with underdeveloped internal organs, she was discharged and brought to the facility after Onam. However, she was later shifted to the Ananthapuri Hospital.