Michelangelo’s Pieta finds new spirit on Pulluvila beach in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Standing tall overlooking the sea, it is sure to be a major attraction for tourists and believers visiting the state capital. An eclectic blend of art and faith, a 43-feet tall Pieta statue on Pulluvila beach, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, is all set to make history.

Modelled on Michelangelo’s ‘Pieta’, carved in the late 1490s and housed inside the St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican, the Pulluvila statue was created by sculptor Devaduttan over a span of four years and is claimed to be the largest such in Asia. The Pieta sculpture captures the moment when the body of Jesus was taken down from the cross and laid on the lap of Mother Mary.

The site, which was once overgrown with bushes and weeds, was cleared by local residents before the church took the initiative to develop it.

“We cleaned the area, aiming to revive it. Later, the church received the approval to build the structure here. When the construction started around four years ago, we never expected it to turn into such a beautiful and blissful statue of mother Mary and Jesus Christ,” said Alexander Y, a resident of Pulluvila, expressing hope that the region would develop into a major pilgrim centre in the future.

The initiative to install the sculpture was taken by the St Jacob’s Forane Church, Pulluvila, under the Latin Church, spending `50 lakh. “Pulluvila, the place where Karichal lake joins the Arabian Sea, is the final station of the way of the cross procession conducted by the church every year. Karichal lake is the church’s boundary.