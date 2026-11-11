Rs 10.22-cr aid for Mankulam project in Keralam's Idukki district

KOCHI: The Union ministry of power has sanctioned Rs 10.22 crore as first instalment of Central aid for developing infrastructural facilities for Mankulam hydroelectric power project in Idukki district. The construction of the dam and generation station is progressing at Mankulam in Idukki district.

The project with an installed capacity of 40 MW is built across Melachery river, a tributary of Pooyamkutty river. The Mankulam project, which expects an annual generation of 101.43 million units of power, includes a 190 m long dam with a height of 52 m. The construction which started on May 21, 2022, is expected to be completed in May 2029.

“Fund has been allocated for development of infrastructure facilities like roads, culverts and bridges. The Union government had approved `20.11 crore as Central aid for the project in June 2026. The amount has been sanctioned after reviewing the progress in work and auditing bills,” said a senior official.

The biggest challenge for construction is the lack of road facility to the project site. The construction of road, culverts and bridge will benefit around 400 tribal families living in Kurathikudy tribal settlement near the project site.

Mankulam hydropower project

Installed capacity: 40 MW

Annual generation: 101.43 million units

Administrative sanction: 16.11.2021

Estimated cost: Rs 600 crore

Work started on: May 21, 2022

Expected date of completion: May 2029

Dam height: 52 m

Dam length: 190 m

Tunnel length: 3.5 km