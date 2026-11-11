Senior citizens deplore 'ill treatment' at CGHS centre in Kochi

By about 1.30pm, there is a palpable sense of urgency at the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre at Gandhi Nagar in Kochi.



Over 70 people, inside and outside the centre, glance at their watches and phones before looking up at the token display. With 2pm approaching, the chances of seeing a doctor look grim for many.



When the centre closes, several elderly beneficiaries walk out disappointed and frustrated. Some have waited since early morning.



Others have travelled from places like Palakkad to consult a doctor, get a referral or collect medicines. For many, the visit will have to be repeated the next day.