Sonia Gandhi’s 'Belonging' sparks a Congress race in Keralam to show who belongs more

KOCHI: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ has triggered an unusual literary awakening among Congress leaders in Keralam. From Chief Minister V D Satheesan to MP Shashi Tharoor, party heavyweights appear to be competing to demonstrate who holds the former Congress president closest to their hearts – and perhaps who belongs closest to the high command.

As the book hit the stands on Tuesday, social media timelines of Congress leaders were flooded with photographs of them holding copies, accompanied by glowing tributes to Sonia’s leadership, sacrifices and courage. Whether the enthusiasm translates into actual reading remains to be seen.

Satheesan was among those quick to join the literary bandwagon. Posting a photograph of his copy, purchased from Modern Book Centre, the CM recalled his days as a young MLA and party worker under Sonia’s leadership. He described her as an enduring inspiration and even shared a little discovery: the book’s cover photograph was taken by Rajiv Gandhi in Turin in 1966.

Not to be outdone, Tharoor, himself a prolific author, proudly announced that he had secured one of the first copies in Thiruvananthapuram. He congratulated Sonia on a memoir that chronicles love, loss and resilience. “Her remarkable life has been intertwined with some of the defining chapters of our nation’s history,” Tharoor wrote.

Congress general secretary

K C Venugopal, who has worked closely with Sonia, went a step further, describing her journey as one of the most inspirational in modern times. “Having worked closely with Soniaji, her warmth, wisdom and commitment to India’s well-being and its core values is awe-inspiring. The way she steered the party and the UPA through extremely turbulent times, taking all the criticisms and challenges head-on, is frankly unbelievable,” Venugopal posted on X.