Taking wing with the Birdman: Remembering Salim Ali

It began with an act of cruelty. A young Salim Ali, armed with an air gun, shot a bird with an unusual yellow streak below its neck. Curious, he took it to his uncle, who directed him to the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). There, W S Millard, the society’s honorary secretary, identified it as a Yellow-throated sparrow.



That encounter introduced the youngster to ornithology and changed its course in India. The boy would grow up to become one of the country’s most influential naturalists, known as the ‘Birdman of India’.



Born on November 12, 1896, Salim Ali dedicated his life to studying and documenting birds when ornithology was still unfamiliar in India. He travelled extensively, recording birds’ behaviour, distribution and ecology.

No terrain was too difficult for him.