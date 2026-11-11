The art of bouncing back after adversities

I will start with a man I met during the pandemic. I consider him one of the best models of resilience.



He was an ambitious tourist taxi driver, highly rated for his pleasant manners by the agencies he served. Tourists appreciated him and tipped him well.



In 2019, after driving cars owned by others as a paid employee for years, he bought his own car on loan and tied up with agencies. Things went well — he paid his EMIs on time, saved up, and planned to buy a second car.



Then, in March 2020, the pandemic hit. The shutdown devastated him.

Though social life limped back slowly, tourism and his usual driving opportunities did not. Tormented by uncertainty, he became depressed, anxious, and suicidal. He sought mental health consultation. His was a psychological reaction to an abnormal crisis. He needed to accept it and find ways to adapt — that was the real challenge.



His wife offered an idea. She volunteered to make chips and snacks. His duty was to sell them in housing colonies and on roadsides.

He would park and display the homemade products inside the open boot of his car. There were no restrictions on such activity then.

To his surprise, demand was good. Soon, orders even came from bakeries. This gave him a lifeline during the dull economic phase.