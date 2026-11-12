CM Satheesan’s power U-turn puts minister Sunny Joseph in a tight spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent face-saving move, the UDF government has dropped the proposed power purchase from GNA Energy, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan making a U-turn by questioning the urgency of the KSEB’s procurement recommendation, which he had earlier strongly backed.

However, Satheesan’s attempt to cast the utility’s warning of imminent load shedding as an issue requiring further scrutiny could deepen divisions within the government. His questioning of KSEB’s assessment also puts Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph in the line of fire, as the proposal was forwarded to the CM with the minister’s concurrence.

Satheesan said the file placed before him offered two options: power from Himachal Pradesh at Rs 14.50 per unit and GNA at Rs 8.63-Rs 8.90. While acknowledging that GNA offered the cheaper option, he said he had sought a fresh assessment of the state’s immediate power requirements before taking a decision.

“KSEB had warned of prolonged power cuts from November 1. Even then, I did not sign the file. If power cuts had to be imposed, I would have been held responsible,” Satheesan said.

Significantly, he also said the former KSEB chairman’s warning of imminent load shedding needed to be “examined”. However, Satheesan appeared to undercut the argument that fresh procurement was unnecessary, conceding that the state would have to buy power as demand arose. “We will enter into short-term purchases and long-term agreements soon. The government will buy power at the lowest available price,” he said.

Meanwhile, wary of the political fallout from Satheesan’s remarks, the electricity minister’s camp has decided against escalating the issue.