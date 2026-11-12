Kerala cabinet maintains silence on GNA power purchase initiative; govt-Congress leadership rift widens

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the controversy surrounding the proposed GNA power purchase initiative, the issue did not figure in Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. With the opposition questioning whether the government had lost its collective responsibility, Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Power Minister Sunny Joseph, who is also the KPCC president, maintained a studied silence.

None of the other ministers raised the issue either, apparently mindful of the need to avoid further embarrassment for a government that assumed office barely six months ago.

At the meeting, Sunny Joseph presented a KSEB-related proposal to enhance the compensation awarded to people affected by the laying of the 400 kV transmission line in Malabar. Sunny’s intervention initially raised expectations among his cabinet colleagues that he might also raise the contentious GNA issue. However, despite an elaborate discussion on the compensation proposal, neither Satheesan nor Sunny Joseph spoke about the power purchase initiative.

“Each one of us wants the matter to subside. Before the cabinet meeting, both the CM and the power minister did not speak. However, they behaved maturely,” a minister told TNIE.

The controversy has, meanwhile, triggered fresh divisions within the Congress. This is the first time that a leader holding the stature of KPCC president has publicly differed with the chief minister on a major policy issue.

Unlike his predecessor, Sunny Joseph, who is regarded as a gentleman politician, has largely avoided open confrontation with Satheesan, both when the latter was the leader of the opposition and now as CM.

The public disagreement over the GNA initiative, coming soon after UDF convener Adoor Prakash ridiculed the cabinet’s collective responsibility, has added to the political significance of the row.