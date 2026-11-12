'Kerala's adopted daughter' Radha, who spent her childhood with Netaji Bose, dies at 88

PALAKKAD: Radha (88), fondly remembered as Kerala’s adopted daughter, who spent her childhood with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at an Indian National Army (INA) camp in Bangkok, has passed away. A native of Thailand, she was adopted by Dr Krishna Pothuval of Karalmanna and his wife Narayanikutty Pothuvalsyar. The funeral was held at her residence in Karalmanna at 10 am on Thursday.
Radha grew up in a family closely associated with the INA and its activities during India's freedom struggle.
Sources close to Radha's family said her childhood coincided with a period when prominent figures, including Captain Lakshmi, were part of the INA's fight for India's independence. "She lived alongside Netaji's regiment in Bangkok, where her adoptive parents, Dr Krishna Pothuval, an INA frontline member from Karalmanna, and his wife, were staying. After adopting her, they gave her the name Radha, reflecting her new home and cultural roots," said her son-in-law IR Prasad, District Information Officer, Palakkad.
Radha came to Kerala in 1946, when she was seven. Memories of Netaji's affection and playful nature remained with her throughout her life. "She often recalled how Subhas Chandra Bose would hide behind pillars to startle her and playfully tease her," said Prasad.
Relatives said Radha had also witnessed the bombings during World War II and that she used to recount how she and others would hide in fear beneath buildings with wooden planks laid over them to escape the bomb attacks.
After arriving in Kerala, Radha continued her education at Pookkattiri School in Malappuram district. It was here that she gradually became part of the local community.
In 1969, she married Rajagopalan Nair of Padippurakkal, Alipparamba, in Malappuram district, and later settled in Karalmanna. Her husband predeceased her, while her son Harigovindan also died earlier. She is survived by her daughter Sreelatha, a teacher at Thrikkadeeri PTM Higher Secondary School, and son-in-law I R Prasad, along with other family members.
Radha spent the final phase of her life with memory loss. With her death, a living link to Netaji, the INA and a remarkable chapter of India's freedom struggle has come to an end.