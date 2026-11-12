'Kerala's adopted daughter' Radha, who spent her childhood with Netaji Bose, dies at 88

PALAKKAD: Radha (88), fondly remembered as Kerala’s adopted daughter, who spent her childhood with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at an Indian National Army (INA) camp in Bangkok, has passed away. A native of Thailand, she was adopted by Dr Krishna Pothuval of Karalmanna and his wife Narayanikutty Pothuvalsyar. The funeral was held at her residence in Karalmanna at 10 am on Thursday.

Radha grew up in a family closely associated with the INA and its activities during India's freedom struggle.

Sources close to Radha's family said her childhood coincided with a period when prominent figures, including Captain Lakshmi, were part of the INA's fight for India's independence. "She lived alongside Netaji's regiment in Bangkok, where her adoptive parents, Dr Krishna Pothuval, an INA frontline member from Karalmanna, and his wife, were staying. After adopting her, they gave her the name Radha, reflecting her new home and cultural roots," said her son-in-law IR Prasad, District Information Officer, Palakkad.

Radha came to Kerala in 1946, when she was seven. Memories of Netaji's affection and playful nature remained with her throughout her life. "She often recalled how Subhas Chandra Bose would hide behind pillars to startle her and playfully tease her," said Prasad.