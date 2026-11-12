Three members of Malayali family from Malappuram killed in UAE road accident

MALAPPURAM: Three members of a Malayali family from Malappuram, who were visiting the UAE, died in a road accident in Fujairah shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammed Asmil (21), Misna Jubin (21) and Muhammed Fayis (3). They are the twin children and grandchild of Siddique, son of T.K. Moitheenkutty Mash, a Muslim League leader and former president of the A.R. Nagar Cooperative Bank in Malappuram. Siddique works at a cafeteria in Fujairah.

Muhammed Fayis is Misna Jubin‘s son.

The accident occurred in front of the court in Fujairah on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, the main entry route to the emirate. The car carrying the family members rammed into the rear of a truck.

Preliminary reports suggest that the truck went out of control and collided with several vehicles, leading to the accident.