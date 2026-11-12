Two Malayalis die in Malaysia flash flood

KOZHIKODE: A holiday trip turned into a tragedy for a couple of Malayalis after a flash flood swept through the region of Selangor in Malaysia, leaving several people dead or missing.
Among the victims is Linil Chundakkattil, 44, an expatriate programmer belonging to Mammilikulam, Kalpathur, in Nochad panchayat of Kozhikode district. The second Keralite reported dead in the disaster is K B Aneesh, 35, from Cheerakkattupara in Maneed panchayat, Ernakulam.
The two were part of an excursion group visiting a lake in Rawang when landslides triggered by heavy rain led to the flash flood on Monday evening. Linil, a software professional working in Malaysia for the past six years, had joined a group of around 11 colleagues for the trip.
“Linil had come home just a month and a half ago on vacation before returning to work,” said his neighbour, Sujith C K.
According to Sujith, Linil had been in touch with his family right up to the day of the tragedy.
“He had called home and told them he was heading out to celebrate the Diwali holidays with his colleagues. Tragically, flash flood caught them unawares. While some managed to survive, several individuals including Linil were caught in the torrent,” the neighbour recounted.
In the immediate aftermath, the family was initially only informed of an accident and hospitalisation to prevent overwhelming panic, while community members quietly mobilised to assist with procedures.
Linil is survived by his parents, Narayanan and Rukmini, his wife Jeshma, and their two children, Vishnu and Varun.
The local community, along with elected representatives and Malaysian Malayali expatriate associations, has been working continuously to complete official formalities in Malaysia to repatriate his mortal remains to his home in Kozhikode at the earliest.
While emergency response teams managed to rescue 19 trapped individuals in Rawang, search efforts recovered the bodies of five of the missing persons, including Linil and Aneesh. Aneesh, a machine operator in Malaysia for seven years, leaves behind his wife Reshma and son Bhavadev.
EFFORTS UNDER WAY TO BRING BACK BODIES
T’Puram: Efforts are under way to bring back the bodies of the two Malayalis who died in a flash flood in the Sungai Pertak and Air Luit Pertak areas of Selangor in Malaysia.
The postmortem examinations of the victims – Linil Chundakkattil and K B Aneesh -- have been completed. NORKA Roots is coordinating with representatives of Malayali organisations in Malaysia, the Indian High Commission and hospital authorities to secure the release of the bodies, complete the necessary formalities and bring them back to Keralam. Meanwhile, efforts are on to trace Raghunath Manikoth, 48, belonging to Kannur, who went missing in the incident.
CM V D Satheesan and Minister Anoop Jacob have also directed officials to coordinate and expedite the arrangements to bring the bodies back to Kerala. G Devarajan, Keralam government’s Special Representative in Delhi, is also in touch with the ministry of external affairs in this regard, the authorities said.