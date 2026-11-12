Two Malayalis die in Malaysia flash flood

KOZHIKODE: A holiday trip turned into a tragedy for a couple of Malayalis after a flash flood swept through the region of Selangor in Malaysia, leaving several people dead or missing.

Among the victims is Linil Chundakkattil, 44, an expatriate programmer belonging to Mammilikulam, Kalpathur, in Nochad panchayat of Kozhikode district. The second Keralite reported dead in the disaster is K B Aneesh, 35, from Cheerakkattupara in Maneed panchayat, Ernakulam.

The two were part of an excursion group visiting a lake in Rawang when landslides triggered by heavy rain led to the flash flood on Monday evening. Linil, a software professional working in Malaysia for the past six years, had joined a group of around 11 colleagues for the trip.

“Linil had come home just a month and a half ago on vacation before returning to work,” said his neighbour, Sujith C K.

According to Sujith, Linil had been in touch with his family right up to the day of the tragedy.

“He had called home and told them he was heading out to celebrate the Diwali holidays with his colleagues. Tragically, flash flood caught them unawares. While some managed to survive, several individuals including Linil were caught in the torrent,” the neighbour recounted.

In the immediate aftermath, the family was initially only informed of an accident and hospitalisation to prevent overwhelming panic, while community members quietly mobilised to assist with procedures.

Linil is survived by his parents, Narayanan and Rukmini, his wife Jeshma, and their two children, Vishnu and Varun.

The local community, along with elected representatives and Malaysian Malayali expatriate associations, has been working continuously to complete official formalities in Malaysia to repatriate his mortal remains to his home in Kozhikode at the earliest.