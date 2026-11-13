Century-old community keeps Keralam connect intact in Pakistan

MALAPPURAM: The grandparents travelled to Karachi from Keralam, their children grew up between two cultures, and their grandchildren took to speaking in Urdu, over Malayalam. Yet, more than a century after their ancestors settled in Pakistan, the community continues to hold on to an identity shaped by the land of their forefathers. Through food, family traditions and cultural bonds, a little piece of Keralam has endured across generations, even as life around it has changed.

An estimated 10,000 people who trace their roots to Keralam live in Pakistan, with a sizeable number concentrated in Karachi. Their migration stories, however, are far from uniform. While several families moved to the port city in search of livelihood, others arrived as part of their military service during the British era.

Established in 1921, the Malabar Muslim Jamaat has played a central role in bringing these families together and keeping their ancestral connections alive.

For many Malayali migrants, the journey to establishing themselves began with humble tea shops. Over the decades, these small businesses grew into restaurants, giving generations a livelihood while introducing the flavours of Malabar to Pakistan. Today, the community has a sizeable presence in Karachi’s food and hospitality sector, with hundreds of eateries serving Keralam cuisine.

“When my ancestors first arrived, they started a small tea shop. With the kindness and support of Pakistanis, the business gradually grew into a restaurant. We predominantly serve Indian and Malabar food. By God’s grace, everything is going well. There are hundreds of Malabari restaurants run by people of Malayali origin here,” says Abdul Rasheed, who runs one in Karachi.

For Mehmood Ali, president of the Malabar Muslim Jamaat Pakistan, the community’s history goes back even further. His ancestors, originally from Thiruvananthapuram, arrived in Karachi before the Jamaat was established and served in the British Navy.