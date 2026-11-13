‘Coronavirus might be evolving’: Professor Suresh V Kuchipudi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The coronavirus that caused the first big wave of Covid-19, widely assumed to have vanished, may still be circulating in animals, warns Suresh V Kuchipudi, professor and chair of the department of infectious diseases and microbiology at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Public Health.

His team studied white-tailed deer in the US, where infection was found to be widespread. The original strain has circulated in deer for more than four years, the study found. It has changed significantly, he said, and can escape more than 70% of the antibody protection people have, while still infecting both humans and deer.

“We assumed the pandemic went away, but the virus might still be circulating,” Suresh said on the sidelines of VIROCON 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Genomic surveillance of human cases has largely stopped, and the virus “might be evolving in ways that we have no idea because we are not monitoring it,” the Indian American virologist said.