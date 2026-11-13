‘Discuss a model of Church co-existence without preconditions’: Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations of both the first consecration of the Holy Mooron (Myron) in Keralam and the Synod of Mulanthuruthy, Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East and Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, conveyed to TNIE about his desire to see practical steps taken for a dialogue in the Malankara Church. The patriarch, who is on a five-day visit to the state, urged stakeholders to think out of the box to arrive at a solution. Edited excerpts:

What is the significance of this celebration of the Jacobite Syrian Church?

This visit, like all my previous ones, is part of efforts to express my love for our church, especially in Keralam. And for the new leadership under Mor Baselios Joseph. It was important to be part of the celebrations of a momentous event in the Malankara Church. It also commemorates the first visit of a Patriarch of Antioch to Malankara. The late Patriarch, Moran Mor Ignatius Peter III, had visited Malankara when travel was not easy. The Synod of Mulanthuruthy was a foundational event that led to the church’s reorganisation. Back then, the church was united under the patriarch.

Now the church stands divided, with the Orthodox faction rejecting the jurisdictional authority of the patriarch. Can the dispute be resolved? What would be your approach?

I am the unworthy and humble successor of Patriarch Peter III, who was accepted and recognised as the supreme head of the church around 150 years ago. I remain ready to work towards finding a solution to this complicated issue that is over 115 years old. The faithful have suffered a lot from this, and it should not continue. We welcome the statement by the Malankara Orthodox Church welcoming our call for peace.