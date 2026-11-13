‘Discuss a model of Church co-existence without preconditions’: Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations of both the first consecration of the Holy Mooron (Myron) in Keralam and the Synod of Mulanthuruthy, Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East and Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, conveyed to TNIE about his desire to see practical steps taken for a dialogue in the Malankara Church. The patriarch, who is on a five-day visit to the state, urged stakeholders to think out of the box to arrive at a solution. Edited excerpts:
What is the significance of this celebration of the Jacobite Syrian Church?
This visit, like all my previous ones, is part of efforts to express my love for our church, especially in Keralam. And for the new leadership under Mor Baselios Joseph. It was important to be part of the celebrations of a momentous event in the Malankara Church. It also commemorates the first visit of a Patriarch of Antioch to Malankara. The late Patriarch, Moran Mor Ignatius Peter III, had visited Malankara when travel was not easy. The Synod of Mulanthuruthy was a foundational event that led to the church’s reorganisation. Back then, the church was united under the patriarch.
Now the church stands divided, with the Orthodox faction rejecting the jurisdictional authority of the patriarch. Can the dispute be resolved? What would be your approach?
I am the unworthy and humble successor of Patriarch Peter III, who was accepted and recognised as the supreme head of the church around 150 years ago. I remain ready to work towards finding a solution to this complicated issue that is over 115 years old. The faithful have suffered a lot from this, and it should not continue. We welcome the statement by the Malankara Orthodox Church welcoming our call for peace.
Practical steps should be taken. On our part, we formed a committee some 12 years ago that is still in place. We want to see practical steps taken for a dialogue. However, that must happen unconditionally. Discuss a model or a way of co-existence, a model that is accepted by everybody without preconditions.
However, the Orthodox Church’s statement welcoming the call for peace was not unconditional…
It’s obvious that each side will try to protect, promote and showcase their understanding, and insist on their understanding of the ecclesiology, the issue of the church, the nature of the church. Both sides can sit together, explain their positions, try to find mutually accepted ideas and promote them. And I’m sure they will find quite a few points, leading to the peace we are all seeking.
Will you meet with the CM?
No, I am on a very short visit. We have no plans to meet with any government officials. But we do appreciate the efforts of the government, both past and present, in trying to find a solution. We have said it many times: courts cannot help solve issues of faith and church. The solution has to come from within the church.
The Orthodox faction has repeatedly held that an Indian church should have an Indian supreme head. Malankara Christians can never become the patriarch. What is your stance?
There is no racism associated with why there can be no Indian patriarch. Christianity is not about caste, ethnicity and racism. Now, historically in the church, there is the Patriarchal See, the patriarchal throne of Antioch. And then there is the throne of the Catholicos of the East. Catholicos of the East is elected from among the bishops belonging to the eastern parts of the patriarchate. And the patriarch was elected from among the bishops under his own jurisdiction in the west. However, today we have bishops from Malankara who also have been given voting power in the election of the patriarch. This was not the case earlier.