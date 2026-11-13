Governor Om Prakash Mathur sanctions prosecution of former minister Abdurahiman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage is set for a high-profile probe against former sports minister V Abdurahiman as Governor Om Prakash Mathur has accorded sanction for his prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The governor’s nod clears the way for the special investigation team (SIT) to arraign Abdurahiman as an accused in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities surrounding the failed proposal to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team to the state.

The SIT led by Law and Order ADGP P Vijayan had in its report stated that there was incriminating evidence that the former minister extended favours to Reporter Broadcasting Company, the private sponsor of the proposed event.

SIT flagged protocol violation in ‘Messi’ deals

The probe team had stated that Abdurahiman misused his position to arbitrarily select the sponsor and violated protocol during the signing of sponsorship deals.

The SIT probe also reportedly stumbled on evidence against Abdurahiman’s private secretary C Sathyapalan.

After the SIT filed its report, the state government on October 16 sent the documents to the Lok Bhavan with a request for sanction, which is required under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as the alleged offence was committed when Abdurahiman was minister.