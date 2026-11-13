IAS reshuffle: S Karthikeyan given additional charge of excise commissioner in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fresh rejig of IAS officers, the government has given Dr Karthikeyan S full additional charge of excise commissioner. He replaced Seeram Sambasiva Rao who was removed from the post over the bar licence issue.
Karthikeyan was posted as special secretary, water resources, and will also hold full additional charge of special secretary, housing. The order, issued by Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, also reworks some of the postings made in the November 2 reshuffle.
Subhash T V, who had been moved as Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) MD, will now continue as special secretary, agriculture. He will hold full additional charge of director, Samoohika Sannadhasena, and chairperson, social audit society. Food and civil supplies special secretary Balamurali D will hold additional charge of KMSCL MD.
Devidas N, earlier posted as director of employment and training, has been moved as director, LSGD (rural). He will hold full additional charge of LIFE Mission CEO and IMPACT Kerala MD. He will also continue as labour commissioner in the leave vacancy of Safna Nazarudeen.
Apurva Tripathi, director, LSGD (rural), has been posted as joint secretary and officer on special duty, industries, with full additional charge of commissioner, food safety. Geromic George will be appointed MD of Vizhinjam International Sea Port Ltd. He will continue as Kerala Maritime Board CEO.
MILMA MD Afsana Perween will hold full additional charge of director, NORKA. Additional secretary Rajesh M will continue as CEO, NORKA Roots, a post that was given to Perween in the November 2 order. Transport principal secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph gets full additional charge of CMD, Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation.
KSEB CMD Prasanth N will hold full additional charge of special secretary, zoos, museum, archaeology and archives. LSGD secretary M G Rajamanickam was given full additional charge of executive director, Information Kerala Mission. Electronics and IT Special Secretary Suhas S will continue to hold additional charge of MD, Kerala irrigation infrastructure development Corporation.