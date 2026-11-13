IAS reshuffle: S Karthikeyan given additional charge of excise commissioner in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fresh rejig of IAS officers, the government has given Dr Karthikeyan S full additional charge of excise commissioner. He replaced Seeram Sambasiva Rao who was removed from the post over the bar licence issue.

Karthikeyan was posted as special secretary, water resources, and will also hold full additional charge of special secretary, housing. The order, issued by Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, also reworks some of the postings made in the November 2 reshuffle.

Subhash T V, who had been moved as Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) MD, will now continue as special secretary, agriculture. He will hold full additional charge of director, Samoohika Sannadhasena, and chairperson, social audit society. Food and civil supplies special secretary Balamurali D will hold additional charge of KMSCL MD.

Devidas N, earlier posted as director of employment and training, has been moved as director, LSGD (rural). He will hold full additional charge of LIFE Mission CEO and IMPACT Kerala MD. He will also continue as labour commissioner in the leave vacancy of Safna Nazarudeen.