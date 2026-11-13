Keralam: Before Swiggy and Zomato, Cherupuzha had Adamkutty

KANNUR: Long before online home-delivery services became popular, Pulingome in Cherupuzha grama panchayat had Adamkutty N. For nearly 25 years, people in the area have been depending on the 56-year-old to provide a similar convenience: household goods or event arrangements delivered to their doorstep.

His utility, however, extends beyond delivering goods. Adamkutty also offers rides on his motorcycle to anyone in need of transportation, making him a familiar and friendly presence in the locality.

“Years ago, I bought an M80 scooter to sell fish, but that venture did not last. That was when people began approaching me to deliver household items, and that gradually developed into a home-delivery service. I later bought a motorcycle to expand the service,” says Adamkutty.

“People would also ask me to accompany them on runs to invite guests to weddings and other functions, for which they would pay me. I then started delivering meat on demand. I also began purchasing food for workers based on orders placed by their employers, who would pay me later,” he says.

He also offered late-night pick-up assistance for passengers arriving at the not-too-distant Payyanur railway station, charging less than other rental transport services.

Adamkutty displays his phone number on his bike so people can contact him whenever they need his services. Apart from home deliveries, Adamkutty also helps people with their banking needs. He collects cheques, withdraws the money and delivers the cash to customers, for a meagre fee.

However, he does not charge for medicine deliveries. Sometimes, he travels all the way to Payyanur to buy medicines that are not available in Cherupuzha.