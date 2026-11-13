Making friends with foes best way to end enmity, says Mammootty

KOCHI: Actor Mammootty, who has recently faced cyber attacks over his interactions with people across political affiliations, on Friday said the best way to eliminate enemies was to turn them into friends, stressing that hatred was a vice and peace the greatest source of happiness in life.

He was speaking after receiving the Sreshta Bava Award, instituted in memory of the late Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, at Kolenchery. The award recognises his contributions to cinema and philanthropic initiatives in healthcare, education and social welfare. “I have a small trick to eliminate my enemies. It is not by bombing, shooting, or any other means. I make friends with all those I know as my enemies. This cannot be done with enemies who are unknown to us. We can turn our enemies into friends. They need not take the initiative. We should,” he said.

Expressing concern over growing hostility in society, Mammootty said people were constantly exposed to content that fuelled hatred, from the moment they woke up until they went to bed. This, he said, had created an atmosphere in which people increasingly viewed one another as enemies. “Our real enemy is vice and not virtue. We call vice by different names, but whatever name we give it, vice remains vice. Hatred is an embodiment or synonym of vice. We begin to hate people because we consider them our enemies,” he said.

The actor said harbouring enmity could rob a person of peaceful sleep, while true peace came from the realisation that nobody hated or wished harm upon them. “The greatest happiness in life does not come from money, facilities, air-conditioned cars or bungalows. It comes from peace,” he said.