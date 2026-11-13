Making friends with foes best way to end enmity, says Mammootty

KOCHI: Actor Mammootty, who has recently faced cyber attacks over his interactions with people across political affiliations, on Friday said the best way to eliminate enemies was to turn them into friends, stressing that hatred was a vice and peace the greatest source of happiness in life.
He was speaking after receiving the Sreshta Bava Award, instituted in memory of the late Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, at Kolenchery. The award recognises his contributions to cinema and philanthropic initiatives in healthcare, education and social welfare. “I have a small trick to eliminate my enemies. It is not by bombing, shooting, or any other means. I make friends with all those I know as my enemies. This cannot be done with enemies who are unknown to us. We can turn our enemies into friends. They need not take the initiative. We should,” he said.
Expressing concern over growing hostility in society, Mammootty said people were constantly exposed to content that fuelled hatred, from the moment they woke up until they went to bed. This, he said, had created an atmosphere in which people increasingly viewed one another as enemies. “Our real enemy is vice and not virtue. We call vice by different names, but whatever name we give it, vice remains vice. Hatred is an embodiment or synonym of vice. We begin to hate people because we consider them our enemies,” he said.
The actor said harbouring enmity could rob a person of peaceful sleep, while true peace came from the realisation that nobody hated or wished harm upon them. “The greatest happiness in life does not come from money, facilities, air-conditioned cars or bungalows. It comes from peace,” he said.
Observing that peace was a universal message shared by all religions, Mammootty said religious texts conveyed the same fundamental idea in different languages. Whether expressed as 'Swasti', 'Sthuthiyayirikkatte' or 'Salaam', the underlying message remained unchanged. “Enmity melts away when we wish peace upon one another,” he said, expressing hope for a world free from constant disputes and divisions.
Mammootty said the award presented to him should itself be viewed as a reflection of this message. “It is rare for an actor to stand on this stage. My acting may bring satisfaction to some and dissatisfaction to others. But we should find greater meaning in why this award has been chosen to be presented to me. I believe the message conveyed by presenting this award to me has been understood by all of you. I do not wish to elaborate further on it,” he said.
Recalling his association with Sreshta Bava, Mammootty said he had attended the Catholicos' funeral and remembered him for his support of philanthropic initiatives. His passing, he said, was a personal loss.
The actor's remarks assume significance against the backdrop of recent social media controversies over his interactions with political figures. Mammootty recently drew criticism after visiting BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan's residence in Thrissur following the wedding of the latter's daughter. Critics questioned his decision to maintain cordial relations with a politician they accused of espousing a divisive and communal ideology.
Earlier, in March, the actor had faced criticism after a video from his visit to the Wayanad landslide rehabilitation township showed him questioning CPM Wayanad district secretary K Rafeeq about why he was accompanying him. Mammootty had expressed concern that people might assume he was visiting the township as Rafeeq's guest or representative. The remarks triggered a backlash, though Rafeeq later clarified that Mammootty had personally called him to explain the circumstances.