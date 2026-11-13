Manikandan Ayyappa opens about 'Thumbi Trance' and 'Ithino Aadhame', folk rhythms, and his Carnatic roots

Since you mentioned Uyir, tell us a bit about working with K S Chithra…

It was surreal. The song was a lullaby, and since it was a tharattu paattu, I felt Chithra chechi would be the perfect voice. When she came on board, I couldn’t believe she had agreed to sing a song composed by me. She doesn’t distinguish between juniors and seniors. She respects the position of the music director, not the person. After the first take, I was so overwhelmed that I couldn’t respond. Seeing me silent, she asked whether I didn’t like it. She insisted that I tell her if any changes were

needed. I replied that even if she intentionally sang at her personal worst, it would still be far better than what I had intended (laughs).



Personally, which side do you identify more with: the melody singer or the folk composer?

I have always liked melodic songs. My friends, colleagues and teachers know I sing such songs. They often request ‘Oru Rathri Koodi’, ‘Sangeethame’ and ‘Sreeragamo’. (Sings ‘Sreeragamo’) There is a lot more to my musical interests than what people associate me with. I don’t want to be confined to one image or genre. People may associate me with ‘Thumbi’ or ‘Ithinno Aadame’, but that’s not the entirety of who I am as a musician. Deep down, I am still that child who wanted to sing like Yesudas and Jayachandran. However, the transition has been necessary. If I am considered good at folk fusions and peppy songs, why not capitalise on it? I have come to see the stereotyping as a compliment.



What kind of identity would you like to establish as a music director?

I want people to recognise my music when they hear it. When you listen to Ilaiyaraaja sir, you can often recognise his musical signature. I want to develop something similar while continuing to explore

different genres. I also want to bring more artists into independent music and create platforms for them.



Who are some of your favourite composers and musicians?

Among film composers, I like Daniel Pemberton, Ludwig Göransson, Hans Zimmer and John Williams. I listen to a lot of African music, particularly from Senegal and Nigeria. Baaba Maal is someone whose work I enjoy. In India, I admire Pradeep Kumar and Santhosh Narayanan, and I enjoy Sean Roldan’s independent albums. Sharreth is another legend. I doubt if anyone can be placed above him. Among contemporary composers, I have been impressed by Vishnu Vijay’s music. He called me after listening to ‘Ithinno Aadame’. I don’t think musicians of this generation have ego clashes. We appreciate each other’s work. Everyone has something different to offer. It’s like a big music club.



Can we expect an indie album featuring your work?

A project involving two Tamil rappers is already in the works. There are also a few songs I composed for ‘Disco’, including ‘Shankara Nayadi’, based on Nayadi Kali ritual art from the Palakkad region. I went there and recorded it with the original performers. These will be released soon.



You are not very active on social media either. Do you think that has affected the visibility of your work?

I don’t like being out there all the time. I didn’t become popular because of the media. People may have heard ‘Thumbi’ without knowing who composed it. Not many identify me in public even now. After ‘Ithinno Aadame’ was released, I booked an Uber while returning from Nedumbassery. The person who opened the door looked at me and asked if I was Manikandan. I was shocked!