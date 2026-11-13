New purpose for clothes dumped in Keralam's Pampa river

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Clothes discarded by pilgrims after taking a dip in the Pampa river could soon end up as doormats and reusable bags as the Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL) looks to undertake an ambitious upcycling initiative in Sabarimala.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has signed an agreement with CKCL to clear the mounds of clothes that piled up on the banks over the years, especially during the pilgrimage seasons. The plan is to set up a 3,000 sq ft material collection facility (MCF) at Nilakkal for the segregation and handling of the tonnes of textile waste. The initiative is also expected to generate jobs for around 100 people daily during the pilgrimage season.

The move follows mounting concerns over the indiscriminate dumping of clothes by the pilgrims despite repeated awareness campaigns and judicial intervention.

“Upon receiving the wet clothes at our facility at Nilakkal, we will wash them thoroughly and dry them before segregation. The clothes will be shredded to extract the fibre, which can be repurposed as industrial cleaning material for plumbers and painters, or turned into doormats. For garments in good condition, we are examining an upcycling model to convert them into reusable cloth bags and other utility items,” CKCL MD G K Suresh Kumar told TNIE.

The company estimates that around 40 workers will be required for collection at Pampa, while another 10 will be needed for segregation and transportation to the processing facility.