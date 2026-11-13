On a Ramayana Trail in Thiruvananthapuram

Thampuran Para

Situated around 700ft above sea level along the Vembayam-Ozhukkuppara route, Thampuran Para traces its origins to Hanuman’s journey to Lanka with a part of a Himalayan peak bearing the life-saving Sanjeevani herb that was needed to revive Lakshmana.



According to folklore, pieces of the mountain are said to have broken off during the journey, and one chunk landed here.



School teacher and local resident Sarath Palode says the place remained relatively obscure until a few years ago. Social media has since brought it to the attention of trekkers, and the hillock now draws weekend crowds.



“They come to enjoy the scenery. The giant figurine of Lord Ganesha at the viewpoint and the age-old shrine are among the attractions. It is only after coming here that many learn about the Ramayana connection,” he says.



Sarath adds that the small springs on the rocky terrain here never dry up.

With the hillock gaining popularity as a weekend destination, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has installed handrails along the path to the summit, more than half a kilometre from the foothills. However, the DTPC facilities arranged here are severely unkempt, and could do with a timely revamp.