On a Ramayana Trail in Thiruvananthapuram

As the Ramayana fervour sweeps the country, Kerala’s Jatayupara at Chadayamangalam in Kollam has drawn national attention. Discussions and debates, of course, have ensued.
Meanwhile, the region’s Ramayana connections go well beyond Jatayu Para. Several lesser-known spots in Thiruvananthapuram, mostly linked to Lord Hanuman, also bear the epic’s imprint. Here are some of them.
Thampuran Para
Situated around 700ft above sea level along the Vembayam-Ozhukkuppara route, Thampuran Para traces its origins to Hanuman’s journey to Lanka with a part of a Himalayan peak bearing the life-saving Sanjeevani herb that was needed to revive Lakshmana.
According to folklore, pieces of the mountain are said to have broken off during the journey, and one chunk landed here.
School teacher and local resident Sarath Palode says the place remained relatively obscure until a few years ago. Social media has since brought it to the attention of trekkers, and the hillock now draws weekend crowds.
“They come to enjoy the scenery. The giant figurine of Lord Ganesha at the viewpoint and the age-old shrine are among the attractions. It is only after coming here that many learn about the Ramayana connection,” he says.
Sarath adds that the small springs on the rocky terrain here never dry up.
With the hillock gaining popularity as a weekend destination, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has installed handrails along the path to the summit, more than half a kilometre from the foothills. However, the DTPC facilities arranged here are severely unkempt, and could do with a timely revamp.
Mookkunnimala
Another natural landmark with a Ramayana association, Mookunnimala is situated at around 1,074m above sea level at Pallichal in Neyyattinkara.
Locally, the area is called Malayam.
Known for its scenic beauty, the hill was in the news recently over extensive quarrying in the locality.
“The setting up of a radar station by the Air Force and a firing range by the Army has brought down instances of quarrying,” says cultural activist Rakesh Malayam, who serves as president of the Malayam Sri Mahadeva Kshetram.
“The scenic surroundings are now drawing visitors, with travel vloggers helping popularise the destination on social media.”
Legend has it that Lord Hanuman, carrying the Sanjeevani-bearing mountain from the Himalayas to Lanka, paused for a brief break here.
A Shiva temple beside a stream is said to have caught his attention. “It is believed that Lord Hanuman stopped to worship the deity,” says Rakesh.
When he resumed his journey, a part of the mountain is believed to have brushed against his nose (‘mookku’ in Malayalam) and fallen near the stream. That is how Mookkunnimala got its name.
“We believe the fresh, fragrant air here has a healing effect. The hill has a rich stock of medicinal herbs. It is good that quarrying has stopped here,” says Rakesh.
He adds that Mookkunnimala was declared a reserve forest during the reign of the Travancore king in 1914. Around 12 streams originate in the hills and eventually join the Karamana river.
The ecologically sensitive area has an active environmental protection committee, working to prevent activities such as quarrying that threaten its fragile ecosystem.
Sita Theertham
The Ponmudi hills have always been a tourist attraction. But this spot, just a few yards from the main viewpoint, remained relatively unexplored until recently, when it gained traction on social media.
Sita Theertham has long been sacred to local communities. According to folklore, Sita Devi refreshed herself in a small pond on the rocky terrain while returning to Ayodhya with Lord Rama and the others after vanquishing Ravana. She is said to have rested here before continuing her journey.
A foot-shaped rock formation on the hilltop is revered by the local tribal community as her footprint.
“A temple dedicated to Sita and Rama stands on the hilltop, and local communities perform rituals here. Pujas are held during every auspicious month of the Malayalam calendar,” says forest officer Antony Ben Albert.
“In January, during Makara Pongala, women throng the area to offer sweetened rice to Sita Devi.”
Thirichitta Para, aka Thirichittoor Rock
A monolithic rock about 3km north of Nedumangad, Thirichitta Para is steeped in Ramayana lore. It is believed that Lord Hanuman lifted it to build the Rama Setu across the ocean to Lanka.
“However, on noticing a Shivling on the gigantic rock, he returned it to its original place with reverence,” says Gopalakrishna Swamy, who manages a Hanuman temple here.
“Hence the name ‘Thirichitta Para’, which loosely means ‘the rock that was kept back’.” The Hanuman shrine stands atop the monolith, while a temple at its foot is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.
At around 500ft, the summit offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding landscape, including the city skyline. It is a popular spot for sunrise and sunset, and has been increasingly drawing trekking enthusiasts looking for a weekend getaway.
Places in Kerala with Ramayana link:
1. Ashramkoli, Wayanad
Believed to be the site of Sage Valmiki’s ashram, where Sita is said to have given birth to Lava and Kusha.
2. Seetha Devi Lake, Devikulam, Idukki
According to local belief, Sita visited this lake during her forest exile and bathed in its waters.
3. Manikunnummala, Wayanad
Folklore says Sita and Lakshmana played chess on a boulder at the summit of this hill near Kalpetta.
4. Chuttippara, Pathanamthitta
The rocky hill landscape includes three formations associated with Ramayana legends: Chelavirichapara, where Sita is believed to have spread her clothes to dry; Kattadipara, where Hanuman is said to have taken refuge; and Pulipara, a cave believed to have sheltered Rama and Sita.
5. Seetharkundu Waterfalls, Nelliyampathy, Palakkad
Rama, Sita and Lakshmana are believed to have stayed here during their forest exile. According to one version of the legend, Rama created a water source when Sita needed water.
6. Ramakkalmedu, Idukki
According to local legend, Rama stood atop this hill while searching for Sita, scanning the surrounding landscape for signs of her.
7. Kuravanmala and Kurathimala, Idukki
Local folklore says Rama turned an Adivasi couple, Kuravan and Kurathi, into stone after they accidentally saw Sita bathing in the Periyar. When the couple pleaded not to be separated, Rama transformed them into two hills facing each other.
8. Kapila Cave, Vennimala, Kottayam
The cave is associated with Rama and Lakshmana's forest exile. Lakshmana is believed to have defeated demons who disturbed sages meditating in the caves.
9. Munderi Forest and Kodinji Waterfalls, Nilambur, Malappuram
Local legends associate the forest with Rama and Lakshmana, who are believed to have taken shelter here during their exile. One story says they cooked a meal and left their cooking pot inverted before continuing their search for Sita.
10. Papanashini River, Thirunelli, Wayanad
The mountain stream is believed to be where Rama performed the last rites of his father, King Dasharatha.
11. Ramamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam district
The lore says shortly after their marriage, Rama and Sita visited the village during their vanavasa period, and the region is said to have hosted them for a while. The village got its name as Sriramamangalam, which was later shortened to Ramamangalam.