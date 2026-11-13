Possible power crisis assessment row: Minister Sunny Joseph says KSEB only reiterated need for power purchase

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent bid to shield KSEB from possible scrutiny following Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s hint at an inquiry into its assessment of an impending power crisis, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Thursday defended the utility.

He maintained that KSEB had not pressured the government to sign the power purchase contract but had only reiterated the need for additional power.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Sunny said the utility had merely conveyed the urgency of procuring power. He also clarified that no new power purchase contract had commenced so far.

The minister’s remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the reported differences between him and the Chief Minister over the proposed power procurement.

Satheesan had suggested that KSEB’s assessment of an impending power crisis be examined, raising questions over the circumstances in which the procurement proposal was pushed through.

The move had potentially brought Sunny, under whose concurrence the proposal was forwarded to the Chief Minister, and former KSEB CMD M G Rajamanickam under scrutiny.