Possible power crisis assessment row: Minister Sunny Joseph says KSEB only reiterated need for power purchase

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent bid to shield KSEB from possible scrutiny following Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s hint at an inquiry into its assessment of an impending power crisis, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Thursday defended the utility.
He maintained that KSEB had not pressured the government to sign the power purchase contract but had only reiterated the need for additional power.
Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Sunny said the utility had merely conveyed the urgency of procuring power. He also clarified that no new power purchase contract had commenced so far.
The minister’s remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the reported differences between him and the Chief Minister over the proposed power procurement.
Satheesan had suggested that KSEB’s assessment of an impending power crisis be examined, raising questions over the circumstances in which the procurement proposal was pushed through.
The move had potentially brought Sunny, under whose concurrence the proposal was forwarded to the Chief Minister, and former KSEB CMD M G Rajamanickam under scrutiny.
However, Sunny sought to play down reports of a rift within the government, maintaining that there was no issue over power purchase.
He also rejected the suggestion that KSEB had attempted to exert pressure by projecting a power crisis to get the contract signed.
The controversy had prompted a high-level party-government coordination meeting on Wednesday night involving Satheesan, Sunny and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.
Chennithala subsequently denied reports of any argument or disagreement between the leaders, indicating that the issue was unlikely to escalate into a confrontation within the UDF.
Meanwhile, the government is looking to expedite arrangements to procure power from NTPC’s Sinnar thermal plant in Maharashtra.
Keralam expects to secure 270 MW from February 2027, with another 270 MW potentially available from March, depending on Maharashtra’s requirements.
The proposed procurement is yet to be formalised. KSEB has forwarded the draft power purchase agreement to the other side, but it has yet to be returned. The agreement will also require regulatory commission approval.
The Chief Minister had earlier indicated an expected tariff of Rs 5.18 per unit.