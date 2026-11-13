Quality in healthcare is not defined by treatment alone. It is reflected in every aspect of patient care, from accurate diagnosis and timely intervention to patient safety, effective communication and compassionate support. Ultimately, quality means ensuring that every patient receives the right care at the right time.

Observed as part of World Quality Week, this year’s World Quality Day 2026 (November 12) theme stands for ‘Quality: Powering Performance’. The theme emphasises how a strong culture of quality, continuous improvement and effective systems can enhance organisational performance and deliver better outcomes.