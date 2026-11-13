Quality in healthcare is not defined by treatment alone. It is reflected in every aspect of patient care, from accurate diagnosis and timely intervention to patient safety, effective communication and compassionate support. Ultimately, quality means ensuring that every patient receives the right care at the right time.
Observed as part of World Quality Week, this year’s World Quality Day 2026 (November 12) theme stands for ‘Quality: Powering Performance’. The theme emphasises how a strong culture of quality, continuous improvement and effective systems can enhance organisational performance and deliver better outcomes.
In healthcare, quality is a shared responsibility that extends beyond doctors and nurses to every individual involved in patient care. Well-coordinated clinical teams, evidence-based medical practices, advanced diagnostic facilities, infection prevention, transparent processes and continuous monitoring are essential to maintaining high standards.
Equally important is listening to patients, understanding their needs and ensuring that their experiences remain central to healthcare delivery.
As medical science advances, healthcare institutions must continuously evaluate and improve their practices to meet evolving patient expectations. Quality is not a one-time achievement but an ongoing commitment that requires accountability, teamwork, innovation and a patient-first approach.
World Quality Day serves as a reminder that excellence is built through consistent efforts and collective responsibility. In healthcare, every improvement in quality has the potential to make a meaningful difference in someone’s life. Because quality is not merely a standard to achieve; it is a commitment to protect and improve lives.
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Bindhu Krishna, general manager, quality, at SUT Hospital, Pattom