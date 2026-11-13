Two separate Mahamagham festivals set to be held in Keralam

MALAPPURAM: The formation of a 1,001-member organising committee for the 2027 Magha Mahotsavam under the Margadarshak Mandala has confirmed that two separate Mahamagham festivals will be organised on the banks of the Bharathapuzha at Tirunavaya, despite efforts by the revenue department and the Navamukunda Temple trustee to bring the organisers together.

The Juna Akhada, which had earlier announced plans to organise a Kumbh Mela-model Mahamagham at Tirunavaya, had also constituted a separate organising committee. With the Margadarshak Mandala-backed group now announcing its committee, the possibility of a joint event appears to have receded.

The new 1,001-member committee was announced at a function held near the Navamukunda Temple. Mata Amritanandamayi Devi is its chief patron, while Metro Man E Sreedharan, Padma Vibhushan awardee, will chair the committee.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, former DGP T P Senkumar, former judges K T Sankaran, P N Ravindranath and M Ramachandran, Dr K S Radhakrishnan, K P Sasikala Teacher and Dr Lakshmikumari are among the patrons.