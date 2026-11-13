Welcome to Ramamangalam

Located along the winding Muvattupuzha River, Ramamangalam is a quaint village steeped in lore and heritage. And it has a tale of its own to add to the online debate over Jatayu’s final resting place.



With the film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ drawing packed houses, the epic is back in conversation. It has reopened discussions on history, myth and legend, and also sent people looking for traces of the story in their own backyards.



Ramamangalam is one such spot in Ernakulam district. It is believed that Lord Rama and Sita Devi stayed here for some days during their exile. According to legend, the region was a forest, and this area came to be known as Sriramamangalam.