Doctor arrested following attempt to sexually assault house surgeon in Kerala; suspended from service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangad Police arrested Dr Binu N K, junior consultant in general surgery at Nedumangad District Hospital, for attempting to sexually assault a junior doctor. Meanwhile, the State Health Department on Saturday suspended Dr Binu from service.

According to the complaint registered against him by a postgraduate medical student, who's serving at the hospital, the incident took place on Friday afternoon, when the junior doctor approached Dr Binu for consultation in the hospital OP.

The accused allegedly asked the student to visit his private clinic nearby for a detailed examination. According to the complaint, the alleged assault took place when the student went to his private consulting room at his residence for consultation. The junior doctor managed to escape and alerted her classmates. Following this, they approached the Police.

On Friday, the Nedumangad Police had registered a case following the complaint lodged by the medical student. "We received the complaint from the student on Friday evening. We have registered an FIR and launched an investigation," said an official with the Nedumangad police station.