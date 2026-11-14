Keralam: Board, corporation appointments sow discontent in IUML

MALAPPURAM: The IUML’s bid to accommodate its state and district leaders in the 35 boards and corporations allotted to it under the UDF government has exposed discontent within the party, with a section of leaders and their supporters expressing displeasure over the distribution of what they termed were prestigious positions.
Taking to social media, supporters of IUML state secretary Shafi Chaliyam questioned his repeated exclusion from key posts. They alleged that Shafi was earlier denied an assembly seat and was now overlooked for various chairperson posts despite actively defending the party in TV debates and on social media.
Shafi, however, said such campaigns would only bring disrepute to the party. “Discussions taking place on social media involving my name are painful. My constituency is home to two prominent leaders, M C Mayin Haji and Ummer Pandikashala, whom I have looked up to since youth.
The Muslim League appointed me as a state-level office-bearer alongside these leaders. To allege that such a leadership neglected me brings disrepute to my party,” he said on social media.
Meanwhile, the League has begun finalising its share of appointments, with state general secretary P M A Salam and state vice-presidents C Shyam Sundar and T M Salim among those selected in the latest round.
Salam will head Steel Industries Kerala Ltd (SILK). Shyam and Salim will head the Kerala State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (KEMDEL) and Kerala Automobiles Ltd (KAL), respectively.
IUML Wayanad district general secretary T Muhammad will be the SIDCO chairperson. State vice-president C H Rasheed will also receive a chairperson post.
On his appointment, Shyam said, “I am very happy and grateful to Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, P K Kunhalikutty and the party for giving me this opportunity.
I will do my best to deliver success,” he said. Shyam said the party the chairpersons would assume charge once the respective government orders are issued.
The party is also expected to accommodate representatives of its affiliated organisations, including the Youth League and Vanitha League, to the rest of the posts.