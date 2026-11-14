Keralam: Board, corporation appointments sow discontent in IUML

MALAPPURAM: The IUML’s bid to accommodate its state and district leaders in the 35 boards and corporations allotted to it under the UDF government has exposed discontent within the party, with a section of leaders and their supporters expressing displeasure over the distribution of what they termed were prestigious positions.

Taking to social media, supporters of IUML state secretary Shafi Chaliyam questioned his repeated exclusion from key posts. They alleged that Shafi was earlier denied an assembly seat and was now overlooked for various chairperson posts despite actively defending the party in TV debates and on social media.

Shafi, however, said such campaigns would only bring disrepute to the party. “Discussions taking place on social media involving my name are painful. My constituency is home to two prominent leaders, M C Mayin Haji and Ummer Pandikashala, whom I have looked up to since youth.

The Muslim League appointed me as a state-level office-bearer alongside these leaders. To allege that such a leadership neglected me brings disrepute to my party,” he said on social media.