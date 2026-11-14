Keralam Power crisis: Sunny throws KSEB a lifeline as scrutiny cloud looms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent bid to shield KSEB from possible government scrutiny over its warning of an impending power crisis, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Friday defended the utility.

The minister maintained that KSEB had not pressured the government to sign the power purchase contract but had only reiterated the need for additional power.

The proposed scrutiny stemmed from Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s suggestion that KSEB’s assessment of a looming power crisis needed to be examined.

Addressing reporters in Kannur, Sunny said KSEB had merely conveyed the necessity of procuring additional power. “No new power purchase contract has been entered into so far,” the minister said, when asked about the current scenario.

Maintaining that there was no issue within the government over power purchase, Sunny blamed the media for reports of differences between the chief minister and himself.

However, any proposed examination of KSEB’s assessment is unlikely to take off, sources said, pointing out that former KSEB chairman and managing director M G Rajamanickam had merely forwarded the recommendation of the utility’s core committee, comprising technically qualified senior officials.