Kollam: Relief for boy, family after alleged assault by stepfather

KOLLAM: In a relief to the 13-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted by his stepfather in Chadayamangalam, the Women and Child Development Department has initiated steps to provide protection and support to the family.

The department is planning to shift the three children and their mother to a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) home to ensure their safety.

There are also plans to provide the mother with temporary employment at the CWC home to help her support the family.

Minister Bindu Krishna visited the family's house on Friday night and took stock of their difficult circumstances.

Following the visit, steps were initiated to ensure the welfare and rehabilitation of the children and their mother.

Soon after the incident came to light, chief minister VD Satheesan had intervened and directed to take stringent action against the culprit.