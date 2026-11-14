KPCC president holds meeting of Congress office-bearers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With AICC deciding to put on hold the appointment of a new KPCC president, incumbent chief Sunny Joseph has resumed active involvement in party affairs after a hiatus of around six months.

On Friday night, Sunny convened a meeting of KPCC office-bearers and District Congress Committee presidents.

Sources said the virtual meeting was convened to discuss the protests to be organised in Keralam against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“The discussions centred on strengthening the party organisations and the party’s future programmes. The party is also planning to organise state-level protests demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and the leadership has to actively involve itself in the protests.

The meeting is to discuss the strategy and arrangements for the protests to be held across the state,” a Congress leader said.