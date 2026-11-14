KPCC vacuum fuels fresh push for full-time chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the AICC’s decision to put the appointment of a new KPCC president on hold, a section of senior Congress leaders has approached the party high command, pressing for an early appointment of a full-time state unit chief.
Former KPCC presidents have reportedly conveyed to the high command that the prolonged delay in appointing a full-time chief could hamper the party’s organisational functioning. They have urged the leadership to end the uncertainty and appoint a president who can devote his full time to running the state unit.
Former KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told TNIE that appointing a full-time president was the need of the hour. He also ruled out a serving minister for the post, stressing that the organisational responsibilities demanded undivided attention.
“Six months have passed since the government was formed. The Congress has returned to power after a decade in the Opposition. People voted against the LDF and Pinarayi Vijayan.
Even those with left-leaning political views voted for the UDF, helping the Congress win 63 Assembly seats. But this political climate will not last forever. The party needs a president who can devote his full time and energy to strengthening the organisation,” Mullappally said.
He said Sunny Joseph, who currently holds the power portfolio in the cabinet and the KPCC president’s post, had himself told him that shouldering the additional responsibility of party chief would be difficult.
Mullappally also cautioned against asking a minister to quit the cabinet to take up the organisational post.
Central leadership urged to fast-track selection
“Such a move would be a setback for both the party and the government. We must remember that ordinary people are watching these developments,” he said.
Another former KPCC president, who wished to remain anonymous, warned that prolonged delay could create the impression that the high command was not serious about resolving the issue.
“Earlier, when there was confusion over the choice of chief minister following the assembly election results, some of us conveyed our views to the high command. Any further delay in appointing a KPCC president could now create the impression that the leadership is reluctant to take a decision,” he said.
Besides former KPCC presidents, influential Congress leaders close to the Gandhi family are also learnt to have pressed the central leadership to fast-track the selection.
The push comes amid reports that the AICC has put the appointment on hold over differences on the choice of candidate. TNIE had earlier reported that some former KPCC chiefs had backed Kodikunnil Suresh for the post.
The high command is weighing competing claims and political considerations before taking a final call. With several leaders lobbying for the post, it faces the challenge of forging a consensus without deepening factional rifts.