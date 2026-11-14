KPCC vacuum fuels fresh push for full-time chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the AICC’s decision to put the appointment of a new KPCC president on hold, a section of senior Congress leaders has approached the party high command, pressing for an early appointment of a full-time state unit chief.

Former KPCC presidents have reportedly conveyed to the high command that the prolonged delay in appointing a full-time chief could hamper the party’s organisational functioning. They have urged the leadership to end the uncertainty and appoint a president who can devote his full time to running the state unit.

Former KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told TNIE that appointing a full-time president was the need of the hour. He also ruled out a serving minister for the post, stressing that the organisational responsibilities demanded undivided attention.

“Six months have passed since the government was formed. The Congress has returned to power after a decade in the Opposition. People voted against the LDF and Pinarayi Vijayan.

Even those with left-leaning political views voted for the UDF, helping the Congress win 63 Assembly seats. But this political climate will not last forever. The party needs a president who can devote his full time and energy to strengthening the organisation,” Mullappally said.

He said Sunny Joseph, who currently holds the power portfolio in the cabinet and the KPCC president’s post, had himself told him that shouldering the additional responsibility of party chief would be difficult.

Mullappally also cautioned against asking a minister to quit the cabinet to take up the organisational post.