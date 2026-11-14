‘My faith only grew stronger; I realised Church authorities are not God’: Sister Ranit

KOCHI: Finding her faith strengthened by the ordeal rather than shaken by it, Sister Ranit said her experience had made her realise that the Church institution and its authorities were not God, though she had once looked up to them as such.

Responding to a question on how she continued to retain her faith despite facing opposition from her congregation after speaking out about the sexual assault she suffered at the hands of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, she said the experience had only deepened her faith.

She was speaking at ‘An Evening with Sister Ranit’, organised by the Raising Our Voice (ROV) Foundation at KMA Hall in Kochi on Saturday. Sr Ranit said some of her deepest hurt came from fellow nuns and the community who questioned why she had endured the abuse on multiple occasions and why she had not filed a complaint earlier.

“What do they know about a small convent like ours to ask such questions? While people might imagine that 40 to 60 nuns live in a single convent, our congregation has only around 80 sisters in total, with just two or three in each convent,” she said.

She said the verdict in the actor assault case was what finally inspired her to speak publicly about her experience. The survivor actor's appearance at a state government event within days of the verdict left a deep impression on her.