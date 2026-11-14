NSS extends olive branch to CM Satheesan amid Congress power struggle

KOTTAYAM: In a significant development that could redraw political equations in the state, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has moved to end its more than five-year-long strained relationship with Chief Minister V D Satheesan by inviting him to inaugurate the 150th Mannam Jayanthi celebrations to be held at its headquarters in Perunna on January 2, 2027.

The invitation marks a major shift in the organisation’s approach towards Satheesan and has generated considerable political interest.

With Satheesan accepting the invitation, the proposed visit, which would be his first to the NSS headquarters since assuming office as chief minister, signals a thaw in relations.

The development assumes significance against the backdrop of NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s repeated criticism of Satheesan.

Speaking to TNIE, Sukumaran Nair confirmed that he had spoken to Satheesan over the phone and personally invited him to the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations. He said the differences between the two had been resolved through discussions and that there were no outstanding issues.

“The NSS had some issues with the chief minister over a statement made by him more than five years ago. However, he explained the circumstances in which the statement was made and we found his explanation satisfactory,” Sukumaran Nair said.