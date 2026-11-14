Post-disaster rehabilitation model in Wayanad sets national benchmark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam’s comprehensive rehabilitation strategy for the landslide-ravaged regions of Wayanad is emerging as a national model for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) studying the model to develop a comprehensive framework for post-disaster housing recovery and reconstruction.

NDMA has convened a three-day workshop in Kozhikode with the aim of translating the lessons from Wayanad and other disaster-affected states into standardised national guidelines for rebuilding homes, relocating vulnerable communities and creating disaster-resilient settlements.

KSDMA member-secretary Sekhar Kuriakose, also a member of the National Recovery and Reconstruction Technical Advisory Committee, told TNIE that the housing standards and township planned for Wayanad have set a unique benchmark at the national level.

“Rebuilding Wayanad, particularly in the housing sector, is not merely about building physical structures, but about restoring livelihoods and creating complete living spaces.

Livelihood restoration is an integral part of housing recovery, and this holistic approach is rarely seen on such a scale in standard rehabilitation projects,” said Sekhar.

He said that the recovery framework integrates efforts from the state government, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, and political parties to ensure complete social and economic rehabilitation for the affected families.